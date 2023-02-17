Cleveland police searching for endangered missing 12-year-old boy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy they say was last seen at school Thursday.
Jordan Ranoldson was last seen Thursday morning in a safari jacket and blue jeans, according to the report.
Officials say Ranoldson did not show up to his pick-up spot after school.
Ranoldson has brown eyes and black hair styled into an afro.
If anyone has any information, please contact detective Zola at 216-623-2755.
