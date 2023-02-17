2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria fire officials ask residents to avoid area of gas leak

Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department says construction crews struck a gas line Friday afternoon, triggering a leak.

Fire officials say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cleveland Street near Olive Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time, which is blocked from vehicle traffic.

Columbia Gas has been notified and will respond shortly, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

