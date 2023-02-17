Elyria fire officials ask residents to avoid area of gas leak

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department says construction crews struck a gas line Friday afternoon, triggering a leak.

Fire officials say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cleveland Street near Olive Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time, which is blocked from vehicle traffic.

Columbia Gas has been notified and will respond shortly, fire officials said.

This is a developing story.

