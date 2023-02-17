2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 30-year-old Cleveland man missing since Feb. 11

Antonio Velez
Antonio Velez(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 30-year-old Antonio Velez, who has not been seen since around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Velez was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and wears glasses.

He was last seen leaving the Motel 6 in at 7219 Engle Rd. in Middleburg Heights wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants, according to police.

Police said he was driving a blue 2011 Nissan Maxima with Ohio temporary tag P898529.

The car was last spotted 24 minutes later on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue, according to police.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see Velez or have any other information on where he may be.

