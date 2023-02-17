2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Endangered 65-year-old Cleveland man missing after leaving University Hospitals on Feb. 16

Willie Glover
Willie Glover(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 65-year-old Willie Glover.

Glover left University Hospitals and got on an RTA bus to an unknown destination on Feb. 16, according to police.

Police said Glover suffers from mental health issues.

Call police if you see Glover or have any other information on where he may be.

Police said this blurry photo is the only one of Glover that was available.

Willie Glover
Willie Glover(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Cleveland Heights’ own 2x Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce to host SNL
Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19
Elyria fire officials ask residents to avoid area of gas leak
Faceoff on the Lake features Ohio State, Michigan hockey teams
Faceoff on the Lake features Ohio State, Michigan hockey teams
Police searching for endangered missing 12 year old boy
Endangered 12-year-old Cleveland boy missing since Thursday, police say