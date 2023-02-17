Endangered 65-year-old Cleveland man missing after leaving University Hospitals on Feb. 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 65-year-old Willie Glover.

Glover left University Hospitals and got on an RTA bus to an unknown destination on Feb. 16, according to police.

Police said Glover suffers from mental health issues.

Call police if you see Glover or have any other information on where he may be.

Police said this blurry photo is the only one of Glover that was available.

Willie Glover (Cleveland Police)

