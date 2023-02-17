2 Strong 4 Bullies
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility superintendent fired following investigation

The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility’s superintendent has been terminated from his position following an internal investigation launched last year.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility’s superintendent has been terminated from his position following an internal investigation launched last year.

The actions come after the announced addition of state-issued oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray and body cameras to facility employees.

Twelve juvenile inmates were arrested in Oct. 2022 following a ‘contained barricade’ incident. A separate incident occurred shortly after that left a staff member hospitalized.

ODYS said the facility’s superintendent, James Darnell, has been fired from his position.

Officials confirmed gang intervention specialist Shawn Anders was also fired from his position. Deputy Superintendent Charles Wilson had his unclassified position revoked and was returned to his last classified position, according to an ODYS spokesperson.

Officials said all three were on administrative leave since Sept. 23, 2022 and an internal investigation was launched on Sept. 26, 2022.

ODYS said its investigation targeted the I-Unit from Aug. 21, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022, and included youths from the Oc. 22, 2022 barricade incident.

The investigation found Darnell negligent in his supervision of administrative staff, his administrative duties and in the use of his state-issued phone.

Wilson was also found negligent in his supervision of a unit management administrator, his assigned duties and in the use of his state-issued phone.

Anders was found to have misused state equipment and created an unsafe condition for staff and youth.

Officials also said the investigation found all three failed to provide the youth their proper programming and recreation needs.

ODYS officials confirmed Charlie Ford will continue in his role of acting superintendent.

