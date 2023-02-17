2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mansfield police warn about phone scams impersonating a police officer

scam alert
scam alert(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Division of Police is warning residents against a phone scam posing as a police officer, according to a release sent out by the department.

The police department has had numerous complaints come in from residents reporting calls from a Sergeant Ryan Grimshaw, the release says.

Officials say the caller is telling residents they have legal documents to discuss.

The call-back number leads to a voicemail that identifies its owner as Sergeant Grimshaw, the release says.

The department says they do have a Sergeant Grimshaw, but the calls are not coming from him.

Police advise not to respond to the calls.

If you have any information relating to this, please contact Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9755.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Antonio Velez
Endangered 30-year-old Cleveland man missing since Feb. 11
Police searching for endangered missing 12 year old boy
Cleveland police searching for endangered missing 12-year-old boy
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
CDC heading to East Palestine for public health testing, White House says
Akron man suspected of killing 1-year-old in 2020 shooting arrested Thursday, police say
Akron man suspected of killing 1-year-old in 2020 shooting arrested, police say