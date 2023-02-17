Mansfield police warn about phone scams impersonating a police officer

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Division of Police is warning residents against a phone scam posing as a police officer, according to a release sent out by the department.

The police department has had numerous complaints come in from residents reporting calls from a Sergeant Ryan Grimshaw, the release says.

Officials say the caller is telling residents they have legal documents to discuss.

The call-back number leads to a voicemail that identifies its owner as Sergeant Grimshaw, the release says.

The department says they do have a Sergeant Grimshaw, but the calls are not coming from him.

Police advise not to respond to the calls.

If you have any information relating to this, please contact Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9755.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.