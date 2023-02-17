Multiple city fire departments battle active Willoughby Apartment fire
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently an active structure fire at the Chagrin River Walk Apartments.
Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex on 38401 Mentor Ave. between Erie Street and Kirtland Road around 6:10 a.m.
Multiple fire departments are on the scene.
The Lake County Sherrif says to please use caution and an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
