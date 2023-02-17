WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently an active structure fire at the Chagrin River Walk Apartments.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex on 38401 Mentor Ave. between Erie Street and Kirtland Road around 6:10 a.m.

Multiple city fire departments battle active Willoughby Apartment fire (woio)

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

The Lake County Sherrif says to please use caution and an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.