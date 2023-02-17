North Canton man sentenced to life in prison for rape of young girl

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County prosecutor announced Thursday that a North Canton man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a young girl, according to a press release from the Summit County Prosecutor.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced 69-year-old Robert Yost to life in prison for raping a young girl that he knew, the release says.

Yost was convicted on two felony counts, according to the release.

Officials say Yost was convicted on four counts of rape, felonies of the first degree, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the third degree.

Yost was designated as a Tier III sex offender, meaning if he is released from prison, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days, according to the press release.

In March 2020, the young girl reported that Yost had sexually assaulted her earlier that day, reports say.

Officials say DNA evidence was used to connect Yost to the crime.

