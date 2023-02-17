2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and cold today with lake effect snow in the area; sunshine returns tomorrow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The strong cold front rolled through last night. Air mass change today as we are getting a quick shot of arctic air. Strong northwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 25 to 30 degree range. Lake effect snow will be in the area through the day and early this evening. Mid level moisture is lacking in the atmosphere so we don’t think the snow will be too heavy. The higher terrain areas south and east of Cleveland could get a couple inches or so of snow. The sky gradually clears from west to east tonight. A good deal of sun tomorrow. Temperatures rebound back to the 45 to 50 degree range as a blustery southwest wind develops. Sunday will be even milder. Mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

