Ohio Senators, Congress members, call for additional resources from CDC in East Palestine derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and J.D. Vance (R) and Representatives Bill Johnson (R-6) and Emilia Sykes (D-13) are calling for the CDC to provide additional assistance in East Palestine. These calls echo what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said earlier on Thursday.

The assistance, which would come from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The assistance lawmakers are requesting is below:

Complete an epidemiological assessment so that members of the East Palestine community and surrounding area have accurate information on the potential health impacts of the chemical release resulting from the derailment and subsequent activities on the ground;

Deploy federal medical personnel to the area, including a Public Health Emergency Response Strike Team – which should include Environmental Health Officers, clinical providers, and behavioral health providers – or a Medical Reserve Corps team;

Participate in state-led emergency coordination calls and other activities to provide expert advice and analysis;

Continue to coordinate with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and others to monitor data from air, soil, and water testing to monitor and assess any public health risk;

Continue to assist with public health messaging and communication materials;

Explore potential options to ensure residents of East Palestine have access to affordable and accessible health care and coverage options, including the potential application section 1395rr-1 of the Affordable Care Act, which authorizes Medicare coverage for individuals exposed to certain environmental health hazards.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.