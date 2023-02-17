2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Senators, Congress members, call for additional resources from CDC in East Palestine derailment

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and J.D. Vance (R) and Representatives Bill Johnson (R-6) and Emilia Sykes (D-13) are calling for the CDC to provide additional assistance in East Palestine. These calls echo what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said earlier on Thursday.

The assistance, which would come from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The assistance lawmakers are requesting is below:

  • Complete an epidemiological assessment so that members of the East Palestine community and surrounding area have accurate information on the potential health impacts of the chemical release resulting from the derailment and subsequent activities on the ground;
  • Deploy federal medical personnel to the area, including a Public Health Emergency Response Strike Team – which should include Environmental Health Officers, clinical providers, and behavioral health providers – or a Medical Reserve Corps team;
  • Participate in state-led emergency coordination calls and other activities to provide expert advice and analysis;
  • Continue to coordinate with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and others to monitor data from air, soil, and water testing to monitor and assess any public health risk;
  • Continue to assist with public health messaging and communication materials;
  • Explore potential options to ensure residents of East Palestine have access to affordable and accessible health care and coverage options, including the potential application section 1395rr-1 of the Affordable Care Act, which authorizes Medicare coverage for individuals exposed to certain environmental health hazards.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?
East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?(2)
Jonathan Gannon
Jonathan Gannon
FBI VCTF Cleveland PNC bank robbery suspect
Man attempts to rob Cleveland PNC, FBI says
Pansy Raymore
FBI arrests 33-year-old Elyria woman for drug trafficking, police say