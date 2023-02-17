Ohio State-Michigan hockey game at First Energy Stadium ‘will be a memory we’ll have for the rest of our lives’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s “Faceoff on the Lake” will be “super special” for OSU freshman Tyler Duke of Strongsville.

🚨 Freshman defenseman Tyler Duke with career goal No. 1 in the Scarlet and Gray!



Assists to Brickey and Singleton on the power play tally.#GoBucks @TylerGeorgeDuk1 @ScooterBrickey @Tate pic.twitter.com/adzD3sd9Mg — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) November 11, 2022

Duke said his family bought 450 tickets when the event was first announced and they will have an entire section to themselves at the football stadium.

1940🏈 ➡️ 2023🏒🏟️



First look at the Faceoff on the Lake sweater❗️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EJssf4EQHH — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 17, 2023

Saturday 4 p.m. faceoff wraps up a 2-game series between the two rivals; they played to a 3-3 tie Thursday night in Columbus.

It’s almost time to drop the puck! 🏒🧊🏟 pic.twitter.com/BDDoTr58Pg — FirstEnergy Stadium (@FEStadium) February 17, 2023

