2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State-Michigan hockey game at First Energy Stadium ‘will be a memory we’ll have for the rest of our lives’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s “Faceoff on the Lake” will be “super special” for OSU freshman Tyler Duke of Strongsville.

Duke said his family bought 450 tickets when the event was first announced and they will have an entire section to themselves at the football stadium.

Saturday 4 p.m. faceoff wraps up a 2-game series between the two rivals; they played to a 3-3 tie Thursday night in Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Cleveland Heights’ own 2x Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce to host SNL
Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and...
Chuck Kyle’s influence on NFL head coach Jonathan Gannon
Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and...
Jonathan Gannon praises Chuck Kyle in first Arizona press conference
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love