P!NK coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - P!NK announced her TRUSTFALL Tour will be coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November, according to a press release.

The singer will be stopping in Cleveland November 8, the release says.

Presale tickets go live for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers at 10 a.m. February 21.

General public sales are available at 10 a.m. February 24.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.