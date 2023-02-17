‘They were two peas in a pod’: Two Cleveland brothers drown in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local family is grieving the loss of two brothers. The two went fishing and never returned home. The bodies of Raymond Lumpkin, 45, and Elce Malik-Bey, 44 were recovered from Lake Erie at the East 55th Street Marina on Monday.

“They were very family oriented. They were like two peas in a pod,” Diane Lumpkin said. She is Lumpkin’s youngest child.

Malik-Bey and Lumpkin left a family gathering Friday, Feb 10 to go fishing. However, the day took a tragic turn when Malik-Bey slipped into the water. Lumpkin said her father jumped in to help.

“He went to go try and save his brother and they both just never returned,” Lumpkin said.

Despite their unfortunate deaths, she calls her dad a superhero.

“He a strong man because of lot of people just watch certain stuff happen to their people, but my dad just wasn’t one of them,” Lumpkin said. “That was the choice he wanted to make. That’s the choice we got to accept. I do wish it would have went a different way.”

Lumpkin was well-known and surely a jack of all trades.

“Everybody know him, he fix cars, tattoos, draw, he builds stuff.”

“He knows so much. He’s so smart. He enlighten me on everything about the world.”

Malik-Bey is said to be a loving person and of course enjoyed to tag along with Lumpkin to catch fish.

“This is something they do together.”

A bouquet of flowers is left behind at the shore. It memorializes two brothers who shared their last moments at the East 55th Street Marina.

“I am just trying to stay up.”

A balloon release will be held for Malik-Bey and Lumpkin Saturday, February 18 at 4 p.m. at K&S on Arlington Avenue.

