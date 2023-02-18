2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beachwood Athletics forfeit girl’s high school basketball playoff game near East Palestine

By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood Athletic Department forfeited the girl’s basketball playoff game vs. Crestview High School on Friday due to health and safety concerns about how close the game was located to East Palestine, according to a Beachwood Athletic Department news release.

“This decision was made as a result of health and safety concerns of our administration, girls’ basketball families, and coaches,” Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters said.

Crestview High School is located approximately seven miles from East Palestine, Beachwood athletics says.

“As a result of the train derailment and reports of toxic /hazardous chemicals and environmental concerns, we felt it was in our best interest to either move the game to a neutral site or forfeit the game,” athletic director Peters said.

The Beachwood Athletic Department reached out to the Northeast District Athletic Board expressing their concerns in an attempt to move the game.

The Northeast District Athletic Board contacted the OHSAA, and reported to Beachwood athletics they would not move the game.

Friday morning athletic director Peters made the same request and was denied again.

As a result, Peters made the decision to not play this game.

“Our community extends our sympathies and well wishes to all of the families having to deal with this very difficult situation. We wish the Crestview Girl’s Basketball team and coaches all the best in the playoffs,” athletic director Peters said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

