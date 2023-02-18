Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell elected as NBA Player’s Association Vice President
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell on Saturday was elected as Vice President of the NBA Player’s Association.
Mitchell, averaging a league-9th best 27.3 points per game, is set to serve a three-year term as vice president. His term will be effective from 2023 to 2026.
Mitchell will be representing the Cavs as a starter in the 76th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
