Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell elected as NBA Player’s Association Vice President

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket to tie an NBA basketball game during the second half against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell on Saturday was elected as Vice President of the NBA Player’s Association.

Mitchell, averaging a league-9th best 27.3 points per game, is set to serve a three-year term as vice president. His term will be effective from 2023 to 2026.

Mitchell will be representing the Cavs as a starter in the 76th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

