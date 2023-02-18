Donald Trump to visit train derailment in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine next week, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2023

“If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void,” Trump Jr. said.

The visit from the 45th president comes after the CDC was announced to head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden-Harris administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

