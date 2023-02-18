Endangered missing 17-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Wednesday, police say
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing Cleveland juvenile Eugenia Delgado, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday, according to a Cleveland Police Department news release.
Police describe Delgado as 5′3″ tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen at 11401 Lorain Ave.
If anyone has any information, please contact detective Markey at 216-623-2536.
