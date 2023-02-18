2 Strong 4 Bullies
First responders investigating explosion at Warren industrial area

Officials are on scene at an explosion that occurred Saturday afternoon at an industrial area...
Officials are on scene at an explosion that occurred Saturday afternoon at an industrial area in Warren.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are on scene at an explosion that occurred Saturday afternoon at an industrial area in Warren.

Officials said the explosion occurred on Main Avenue. The official location has not been clarified by first responders.

⚠️ Crews are currently on scene and investigating on Main Avenue for a reported explosion at an industrial location. Please avoid the area. Will update further.

Posted by Warren Township Fire Department - Trumbull County, Ohio on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Officials have not confirmed the exact time of the reported explosion or its cause. Officials also have not confirmed if anybody was injured.

Officials said to avoid the area, and more updates will be provided as new information is received.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

