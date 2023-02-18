2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers complete contract buyout

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout, according to a Kevin Love Twitter post and ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.

