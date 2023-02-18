Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers complete contract buyout
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout, according to a Kevin Love Twitter post and ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.
I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 18, 2023
To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.
More to come. #0️⃣
ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2023
