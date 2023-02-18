2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield police warn residents of telephone scam impersonating a police officer

Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is warning residents of a potential telephone scam that is impersonating a police officer that has been occurring in the community.

Police say they received dozens of complaints on Friday from area residents as well as Columbus area residents.

Residents told police they are receiving calls from a “Sgt. Ryan Grimshaw.”

Police say the caller is telling residents they need to discuss legal documents with them and then leaves a return phone number.

If you call the number you do get a voicemail that identifies as “Sgt. Grimshaw,” police say.

“Although the division does have a Sgt. Grimshaw on staff, these phone calls were not made by him,” the Manfield Police Department stated.

Police say if you do receive a call to not respond.

The Mansfield Division of Police is currently investigating these calls.

If you have any information relating to this contact Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9755.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

