Northeast Ohio Weather: Breezy but Warming Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath mainly sunny days with breezy SW winds we’ll see highs in the mid 40s today.

Clouds roll in tonight as lows slide into the mid 30s.

Sunday begins with clouds before sun takes over in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds Sunday night will be coupled with lows around 40.

More mainly cloudy skies on Monday will include the risk of a shower early and highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will feature limited sun and highs near 50.

Light rain arrives on Wednesday.

