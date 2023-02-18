Protage County man dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday morning

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ravenna Post is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that killed a Portage County man early Saturday morning.

Troopers say the fatal crash occurred on Hopkins Road, north of Pierce Road, in Nelson Township around 12:23 a.m.

A white, 1998 Buick Century was southbound on Hopkins Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and began to slide off the west side of the roadway, troopers say.

Once off the roadway, the vehicle struck a fence, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

Thomas Dorsey, 30, of Garrettsville, was taken to University Hospital in Geauga County where he later died due to his injuries, troopers say.

Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt and there were no passengers in the vehicle with him.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

