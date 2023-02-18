Three Northeast Ohio women and their dogs return from healing mission in Michigan

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - It will take months, years, and, in some cases, a lifetime to recover for the people touched by the Michigan State shooting. But three women traveled to East Lancing to try to help.

“Michigan, question mark, Ohio team’s ready,” remembers Shirley Graziano about a text she received Tuesday morning. “I said absolutely so we were on the road by twelve-thirty.”

The whirlwind four days began with text from Crisis Response Canines and soon Graziano, her mother DIane Eyring, and Alayne Secrest headed north to Michigan with Zodiac, Murphy, and Stella, the volunteers helping a community dealing with tragedy one or two people at a time.

“The mother was with the student,” recalls Secrest. “They touched her (Stella) and they melted. The student was crying and the stress just left her.”

It’s Zodiac’s sixth mission, including Shanksville, PA, Buffalo, NY, Uvalde, TX, and nearby Oxford, MI in November of 2021

“They’re all different,.” said Graziano. “The high school was completely different. There were more parents involved. This is college kids.”

The three volunteers weren’t the only ones tired out.

“They’re tired out at the end of the day,” said Secrest of the dogs. “They are tired.”

“We’re kind of emotional first aid and they’re kind of the tactile component of that,” adds Graziano.

But all three women agree it was worth it.

“It made us feel good because we were able to touch a lot of people and it went well for us,” said Eyring.

“You still feel good inside because you brought strength or comfort with the dogs,” said Secrest. “It’s undeniable.”

Graziano said their teams are different from the ADI (Assistance Dog International) since those dogs only help one person with one task, like a guide dog for the sight impaired.

You can find out how to get involved and to help at the Crisis Response Canines website.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.