2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Authorities say a passenger with a loaded weapon was stopped before boarding a plane heading to Houston this week.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officers said a loaded rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

“Threat detection is our mission, and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson.

TSA officers said they immediately contacted a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy who took control of the loaded firearm and ammunition.

The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000.

“Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint,” Hudson said. “The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

According to the TSA, its team intercepted a total of 90 guns last year at the New Orleans airport, calling the number disturbingly high.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Alayne Secrest, Diane Eyring, and Shirley Graziano reunited less than 24 hours after returning...
Three Northeast Ohio women and their dogs return from healing mission in Michigan
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Endangered missing 17-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Wednesday, police say
Endangered missing 17-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Wednesday, police say
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers complete contract buyout