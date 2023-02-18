Willoughby Fine Arts performances canceled Saturday and Sunday due to fire

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fine Arts Association (FAA) will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to a fire at the Chagrin River Walk Apartments Friday morning.

The FAA says due to the effects of the fire at the under-construction apartment building across the street from the FAA building that all performances this weekend have been canceled.

“The Jungle Book” performances for this weekend have also been canceled.

