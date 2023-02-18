2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby Fine Arts performances canceled Saturday and Sunday due to fire

Willoughby apartment fire destroys new building, damages surrounding buildings and cars
Willoughby apartment fire destroys new building, damages surrounding buildings and cars
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fine Arts Association (FAA) will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to a fire at the Chagrin River Walk Apartments Friday morning.

Willoughby apartment fire destroys new building, damages surrounding buildings, cars

The FAA says due to the effects of the fire at the under-construction apartment building across the street from the FAA building that all performances this weekend have been canceled.

“The Jungle Book” performances for this weekend have also been canceled.

