2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman’s lost purse returned to her 30 years later

Renovations at a historic theater uncovered a surprise item: A woman's purse that disappeared 30 years ago. (Source: WXII)
By Maria DeBone
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WXII) - A North Carolina woman has been reunited with her purse after it was missing for 30 years.

Where and how it was found may be hard to believe.

Mick Zulpo, co-owner of Liberty Theatre, said his team found the purse during construction work at the historic theater in downtown North Wilkesboro.

“We were taking out some pieces from the ceiling and it [the purse] actually fell out of the ceiling and literally hit one of our guys on the head,” Zulpo said.

He said he tasked his wife with finding the rightful owner, and it didn’t take long.

Sherry Church, the owner of the purse, said she used to come to the Liberty Theatre all the time with friends in the early 1990s. And one day, she lost it with several important items inside.

She said a birth certificate, an old job application, a class schedule, makeup, pictures and more were all found inside now 30 years later.

But no money was inside.

“I think someone maybe took the money out and hid the evidence upstairs,” Zulpo said.

Church said she kept returning to the theater over the years, never knowing her purse was there all along.

And now the purse is a part of the theater’s long history.

The new owners of the Liberty Theater held their opening night on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

First responders investigating explosion at Warren industrial area
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine, Ohio, after derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’
Officials are on scene at an explosion that occurred Saturday afternoon at an industrial area...
First responders investigating explosion at Warren industrial area