1 person dead after Canton apartment fire

1 person dead after Canton apartment fire
1 person dead after Canton apartment fire(canton township fire department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after an apartment fire in Canton early Saturday morning, firefighters say.

Canton Township firefighters arrived at a structure fire at the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue Southeast around 6:40 a.m.

Fire crews say this is a two-story five-unit building.

Heavy fire was coming from a second-story window on the southside, firefighters say.

Firefighters located an unresponsive person inside the room the fire was coming from.

The Canton Township Fire Department has not yet named the victim who died.

The Red Cross arrived at the fire to assist with three displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

