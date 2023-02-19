4 suspects arrested in Independence after bailing from stolen car

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Four suspects were arrested in Independence after bailing from a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to an Independence Ohio Police Department Facebook post.

Police say in the area of north Rockside Road near Patriots Way, several area agencies came together to arrest at least four individuals who bailed from a stolen car.

Several area departments use multiple resources to search for and arrest these suspects, police say.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration between our surrounding departments,” the Facebook post said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.