Arizona Cardinals hire Cleveland Browns QBs coach as their offensive coordinator, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arizona Cardinals have hired Cleveland Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, according to a Tweet by NFL Network Tom Pelissero.

The #Cardinals are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Petzing, 35, was most recently the #Browns QBs coach and previously was in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon. A rising young assistant. pic.twitter.com/IlAqYXulVo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Petzing just finished his first season as the Browns QBs coach and was previously in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon.

