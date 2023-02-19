2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arizona Cardinals hire Cleveland Browns QBs coach as their offensive coordinator, reports say

Cleveland Browns Tight Ends Coach Drew Petzing
((Source: Cleveland Browns))
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arizona Cardinals have hired Cleveland Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, according to a Tweet by NFL Network Tom Pelissero.

Petzing just finished his first season as the Browns QBs coach and was previously in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon.

