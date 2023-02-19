Arizona Cardinals hire Cleveland Browns QBs coach as their offensive coordinator, reports say
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arizona Cardinals have hired Cleveland Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, according to a Tweet by NFL Network Tom Pelissero.
The #Cardinals are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023
Petzing, 35, was most recently the #Browns QBs coach and previously was in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon. A rising young assistant. pic.twitter.com/IlAqYXulVo
Petzing just finished his first season as the Browns QBs coach and was previously in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.