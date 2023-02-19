Barberton man killed in fatal Summit County single-vehicle crash

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Baberton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Center Road just west of Eastview Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Troopers say a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander was driving westbound on Center Road and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

William Boggs, 36, from Barberton, was operating the Outlander and sustained serious injuries and was announced dead at the scene by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Troopers say Boggs was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

