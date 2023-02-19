2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Barberton man killed in fatal Summit County single-vehicle crash

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Baberton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Center Road just west of Eastview Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Troopers say a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander was driving westbound on Center Road and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

William Boggs, 36, from Barberton, was operating the Outlander and sustained serious injuries and was announced dead at the scene by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Troopers say Boggs was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

On Saturday a person was spotted in the water off of Euclid Beach Park. When Cleveland...
Cleveland Metroparks police investigating, park-goers on edge after body found at Euclid Beach Park
Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery
Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery
Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into residence
4 suspects arrested in Independence after bailing from stolen car
4 suspects arrested in Independence after bailing from stolen car