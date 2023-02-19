Body found in Lake Erie near Euclid Beach Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on Saturday in Lake Erie off of Euclid Beach Park, according to a Cleveland Metroparks spokesperson.

Officials did not confirm what time the body was found at the park, located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd.

Officials said the Cleveland Fire Department is assisting Metroparks police in recovering the body.

Metroparks officials said the body will be identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

