East Palestine family demands answers as FEMA begins clean-up efforts

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Palestine family is stepping up and demanding answers the day that FEMA officials come to their hometown following the toxic train derailment earlier this month.

The announcement that federal resources were coming to Northeast Ohio came from Gov. Mike DeWine on Feb. 17. Norfolk Southern also said they would be issuing extensive aid throughout the recovery process.

Following further discussions with FEMA tonight, they will be deploying federal resources to East Palestine. pic.twitter.com/T8exeZBRXs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Jami Cozza said the home belonging to her and her family, located near a creek that has been filled with dead fish, told 19 News a toxicologist sent by Norfolk Southern declared their home as unlivable.

“I was told that my house was safe to go into,” Cozza said. “Because I threw a fit, the railroad sent a toxicologist down and deemed it not safe to go into.”

Cozza said the community have “plenty of reasons” not to trust the railroad company after the derailment and its subsequent chemical release.

Cozza said she and the surrounding community will have a David-and-Goliath battle with Norfolk Southern, which has since reopened the railroad that was the crash site just weeks ago.

