Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer Sunday, colder Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today begins with clouds before some sunshine takes over in the afternoon amid gusty south winds sending highs into the low 50s.

Clouds tonight will be coupled with lows around 40.

Monday’s weather will include spotty showers mainly early and highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will feature limited sun, gusty winds and highs near 50.

A Winter Mix arrives on Wednesday.

