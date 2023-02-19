2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into residence

Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man was killed while sleeping in his home after a vehicle crashed into his residence early Sunday morning, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office says a 2010 Subaru had been driving northbound on Mayfair Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed over the centerline and went off the roadway to the left, and eventually crashed into the residence on Bath Drive, the Sheriff says.

A 69-year-old man was sleeping inside the home and was struck by the vehicle after it crashed into the residence.

The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as a 32-year-old woman from the city of Green.

She was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital by Green fire, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and speed, alcohol, and narcotics use are suspected to be factored in the crash.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

4 suspects arrested in Independence after bailing from stolen car
4 suspects arrested in Independence after bailing from stolen car
1 person dead after Canton apartment fire
1 person dead after Canton apartment fire
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
East Palestine family demands answers as FEMA begins clean-up efforts
3 Northeast Ohio women, their dogs return from healing mission in Michigan
3 Northeast Ohio women, their dogs return from healing mission in Michigan