Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into residence

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man was killed while sleeping in his home after a vehicle crashed into his residence early Sunday morning, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office says a 2010 Subaru had been driving northbound on Mayfair Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed over the centerline and went off the roadway to the left, and eventually crashed into the residence on Bath Drive, the Sheriff says.

A 69-year-old man was sleeping inside the home and was struck by the vehicle after it crashed into the residence.

The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as a 32-year-old woman from the city of Green.

She was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital by Green fire, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and speed, alcohol, and narcotics use are suspected to be factored in the crash.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.