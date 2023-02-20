2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 stolen cars wanted in ‘possible abduction’ of teenage girl in Cleveland, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl may have been taken from the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the two stolen cars associated with this “possible abduction.”

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to the area of Anson Avenue and Dolloff Road for a girl screaming and blowing a whistle around 5:35 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Residents told the officers on scene that an approximately 14 to 15-year-old girl wearing a pink T-shirt and pink shorts was screaming and blowing a whistle on the street, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said residents described two suspect vehicles, and stated that the girl had been hanging out with the occupants of those cars earlier.

According to Ciaccia, Cleveland Police have not confirmed that there was an abduction at this time.

However, Ciaccia said investigators are trying to find these two stolen cars:

  • gray Hyundai Elantra with Ohio plate JNN4395
  • blue Kia Sportage with Florida plate QNJX18

Call 911 if you see these cars or have any other information on this possible abduction.

Cleveland Police shared these surveillance photos of the suspect vehicles:

