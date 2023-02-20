4 men shot in Akron over the weekend, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men where shot in two separate incidents over the weekend, Akron police said.

The first shooting happened around 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Akron police said two men were in a car at a gas station at the corner of E. Glenwood Avenue and Gorge Blvd., when at least two suspects approached and started shooting at them.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting and remain on the loose.

Police said the 20-year-old driver was shot in the leg and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

The 20-year-old passenger was struck in the upper body and transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. His name has also not been released.

The second shooting happened early Monday morning at the Wild Lotus Lounge.

Police said there was a fight inside the bar around 2:30 a.m. and all the people involved were kicked out. Once outside, police said the fight escalated and two men were shot.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for medical treatment. Their names are not being released.

According to police, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

