69-year-old man dies after vehicle crashes into Summit County condo

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 69-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after a driver lost control and crashed into his condo in Green while he was in bed sleeping.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Robert Shull, Jr.

According to the Summit County Sheriff, a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on Mayfair Road around 2:40 a.m., when she lost control, crossed over the center line, went through a fence and through Shull’s bedroom wall in the 2500 block of Barth Rd.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they said Shull was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 a.m. An autopsy will be performed Monday.

The Summit County Sheriff said the female driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital. Her name and condition have not been released.

Investigators added she was not wearing a seatbelt and speed, alcohol, and narcotics are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.