Akron firefighters battle vacant house fire that spread to another residence, vehicle

Akron house fire under investigation. (Source: WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters battled a house fire at a suspected vacant residence that spread to another residence and a vehicle early Monday morning, according to a news release.

Fire crews arrived at Highbrook Street around 2:25 a.m. for a fire coming from the rear and south side of a two-story residential house.

Firefighters say the fire was spreading to a vehicle and a three-story residential structure located on Staton Avenue.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

