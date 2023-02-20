Akron firefighters battle vacant house fire that spread to another residence, vehicle
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters battled a house fire at a suspected vacant residence that spread to another residence and a vehicle early Monday morning, according to a news release.
Fire crews arrived at Highbrook Street around 2:25 a.m. for a fire coming from the rear and south side of a two-story residential house.
Firefighters say the fire was spreading to a vehicle and a three-story residential structure located on Staton Avenue.
There were no injuries reported from the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
