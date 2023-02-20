Car crashes into off-duty Warren Township firefighter’s truck in front of fire station (video)

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Warren Township firefighter/paramedic was hospitalized after a car crashed into his pickup truck right in front of the fire station, the Warren Township Fire Department confirmed.

The firefighter/paramedic was pulling into the parking lot of the fire station on 4750 W Market St. at 8:38 a.m. to finish an administrative task, according to the department.

As he slowed down with his turn signal on, a car crashed into the back of his pickup truck, the department said.

The pickup truck was able to pull into the parking lot after being rear-ended.

The department confirmed the off-duty firefighter/paramedic and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

Off-duty personnel were called in to assist, according to the department.

Warren Township Fire shared the surveillance video of what it said is the second crash involving the department’s firefighting personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, the department stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.