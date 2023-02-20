Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I think we are’ among NBA’s top title contenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They didn’t even make the playoffs last season but new Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell says the team is now among the NBA’s elite title contenders.

Mitchell spoke to media after Sunday night’s All-Star game in Utah, where he scored 40 points.

The Cavs (38-23, 4th in the East) return to action Thursday at home against Denver.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.