Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I think we are’ among NBA’s top title contenders
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They didn’t even make the playoffs last season but new Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell says the team is now among the NBA’s elite title contenders.
Mitchell spoke to media after Sunday night’s All-Star game in Utah, where he scored 40 points.
The Cavs (38-23, 4th in the East) return to action Thursday at home against Denver.
