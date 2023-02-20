2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I think we are’ among NBA’s top title contenders

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell dunks against the Washington Wizards during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half of a NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They didn’t even make the playoffs last season but new Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell says the team is now among the NBA’s elite title contenders.

Mitchell spoke to media after Sunday night’s All-Star game in Utah, where he scored 40 points.

The Cavs (38-23, 4th in the East) return to action Thursday at home against Denver.

