City of Cleveland installs radar feedback sign to slow down drivers on West Blvd, I-90 exit

Residents fear for their lives as out-of-control drivers continue to crash into their houses
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has installed a radar feedback sign on West Boulevard and I-90 to try and slow down drivers on that stretch of road.

Radar feedback signs display the travel speeds of passing vehicles with the goal of increasing drivers’ attention, awareness and reduce speeding.

City of Cleveland installs radar feedback sign at West Blvd & I-90 to slow down drivers. For decades, residents have feared for their lives as out-of-control drivers continue to crash into their houses.(WOIO-TV)

Residents on West Boulevard tell 19 News that speeding drivers have been a problem for them for years.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

Sherry Heart has lived her entire life in her home and said along with her home being hit by cars and trucks six times, the guardrail that sits as a barrier in front of her home has been destroyed 43 times because of accidents.

[’Band-Aid’: City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents say it’s not enough]

“Mentally this is too much, and how do I sell my house? Morally, how do I sell my house? I would never wish this on somebody,” said Heart.

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

After a series of 19 Troubleshooter reports, City & State officials agreed to work together on solutions and have been meeting with residents for months to solve the problem.

City of Cleveland, ODOT work to solve exit ramp issue after multiple cars crash into homes

Plans are in the works but officials remain tight-lipped on a timeline of when the problem will be permanently resolved.

This story is developing and will be updated.

