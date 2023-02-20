Cleveland chef returns after cooking for refugees, orphans in Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland chef just returned from Ukraine, where he was working with Ukraine’s most famous chef, Ievgen Klopotenko on a mission to feed refugees and orphans.

“Food is powerful and it’s winning the war,” said Edwin’s Restaurant and Leadership Institute owner and chef Brandon Chrostowski after his return from the war-torn country.

Chrostowski and Klopotenko worked to make the war a little more palatable for those cooking at shelters and even a children’s hospital converted to an orphanage.

“Her and her team are peeling potatoes, all fresh food five times a day for eighty kids, on a small stove that sometimes the gas goes out and they had to put wood in and to me, I’m like, this chef is bad ass. This chef is getting it done,” said Chrostowski.

Making the situation more comfortable with comfort foods with the constant sound of generators buzzing since many cities don’t have electricity, Chrostowski wanted to make sure people don’t forget about a war so far away.

“Had a chance to make borscht with some chefs. You know that’s like theIr tradition dish so they like to spread that pride,” said Chrostowski. “Popaenko is a very big figure. To have an American chef and the James Beard nomination happened as I was traveling there so this also kicked up some more visibility and we were both aware that this visibility can help Ukraine so this in many ways.”

Chrostowski spent his birthday in Ukraine, dropping off seeds to help after he left.

“To be anyplace in the world for my birthday, there’s really no place I would rather be and It was probably one of the more special birthdays I can think of,” said Chrostowski. “I think we made an impact.”

