Cleveland store worker struck by driver

Cleveland store worker struck
Cleveland store worker struck((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A convenience store worker was struck by car on Rocky River Drive Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland police said around 2 p.m., a woman pulled in close to the store on Rocky River Drive near Puritas Avenue.

The worker asked her to move her car away from the store, but she refused.

Police said she then pulled the car forward and struck the employee. The employee was not seriously injured.

The driver then fled the scene in a dark grey Chevy SUV. According to police, the bottom half of the SUV is covered in primer.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Madej at (216) 623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

