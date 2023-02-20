Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man shot by wife, claims to be cleaning gun
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was fatally shot by his wife early Sunday morning, according to police.

When police responded to the 12000 block of McGowan Avenue around 3:08 a.m., they reported the suspect, a 29-year-old woman, providing aid to the victim.

EMS took over aid when they arrived, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early information showed the victim and suspect are married and live together, according to Cleveland police.

The woman reportedly shot the man while cleaning the gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

