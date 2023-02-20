Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters extricated a driver from a vehicle after it crashed into Expresso Bakery on Sunday morning.

Firefighters said crews arrived at Fourth Street and East river Street around 9 a.m. after a car crashed through the back wall of the bakery.

Crews say on the south side of the building, there was free-flowing natural gas which was quickly controlled.

One occupant of the vehicle was trapped and was extricated by hydraulic spreading and cutting equipment, firefighters say.

A worker of the bakery was trapped briefly and was pulled to safety by a citizen who was there as a customer at the time of the crash, firefighters say.

The building was properly stabilized and utilities were controlled.

Damages inside the bakery are extensive and Elyria police are in charge of the investigation.

Lifecare was also on the scene and took the driver and the employee to UH Elyria, firefighters say.

