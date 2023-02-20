Fire causes $40K in damages to Elyria home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire damaged a home in Elyria Sunday evening.

Chief Joseph Pronesti said firefighters were called to a home on Fackler Avenue around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a working fire on the second floor, quickly extending into the attic.

Firefighters from Elyria Township, Lorain and Sheffield Village helped battle the blaze.

Chief Pronesti said there were no injuries, but the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Crews were on the scene for over two hours.

