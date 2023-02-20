2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians shut down 2 highly-touted prospects

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians highly-regarded farm system took 2 minor hits Monday.

The team announced that righthanded pitching prospect Daniel Espino, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, will be shut down for 8 weeks with a sore shoulder.

Also, 2022 first-round pick Chase DeLauter wil miss 4-5 months with a fractured toe. DeLauter, a 21-year-old lefthanded-hitting outfielder, missed all of the 2022 season for the same reason. He has yet to play in a minor-league game.

Espino, 22, finished last season at AA Akron, putting up a 2.45 ERA in 4 games after being promoted from Single-A Lynchburg.

The Guardians farm system is ranked 3rd by MLB.com.

