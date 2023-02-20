Jason Kipnis retires from MLB

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis retired from baseball Monday.

Kipnis, 35, played 9 of his 10 big-league seasons in Cleveland.

He hit 126 homers and made 2 All-Star teams.

One of his biggest Indians moments was a homer in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field; it gave the Tribe a 3-1 series lead but they eventually lost to the Cubs in seven.

