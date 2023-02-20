Jason Kipnis retires from MLB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis retired from baseball Monday.

Kipnis, 35, played 9 of his 10 big-league seasons in Cleveland.

He hit 126 homers and made 2 All-Star teams.

Jason Kipnis



Ranks Amongst 2nd Baseman in

Cleveland Franchise History



123 HR (1st)

252 Doubles (2nd)

135 Stolen Bases (2nd)

529 RBI (3rd)

20.5 WAR (3rd)pic.twitter.com/oYql9BZ93F https://t.co/D7QUGzuqRG — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) February 20, 2023

One of his biggest Indians moments was a homer in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field; it gave the Tribe a 3-1 series lead but they eventually lost to the Cubs in seven.

