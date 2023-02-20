Lakewood firefighters recover body from Lake Erie

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident called Lakewood police early Monday morning after spotting a body in Lake Erie.

Lakewood police said the Erie Cliff Drive resident was in his backyard, which backs up to Lake Erie, checking on his shed which had been broken into, when he saw the body floating in the water.

Lakewood firefighters removed the body from the water.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.

According to Lakewood police, the body appears to be a white male in his twenties.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.