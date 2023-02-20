2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man carjacked at Cleveland Giant Eagle, police say

Giant Eagle carjacking
Giant Eagle carjacking((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint while loading groceries in his car in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle last week.

Cleveland police said the crime happened on Monday, Feb. 13 around 8:30 p.m. at the store located in the 15000 block of Edgecliff Ave.

The victim told police the suspect put a gun in his stomach and demanded his car keys.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Madej at (216) 623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

